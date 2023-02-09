Metro & Crime

Group raises awareness against female genital mutilation

A non-governmental organisation, Center for Children’s Health Education, Orientation and Protection (CEE-HOPE) has raised awareness against the harmful practice of female genital mutilation. The foundation raised the alarm in a seminar to mark this year’s Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

The keynote speaker at the event and Executive Director at Women’s Rights and Health Project, Bose Ironsi, said, unlike male circumcision which has medical and social benefits for boys, the opposite is the case for women. She said the issue has cost more harm than good in society, disclosing that female genital mutilation has recently been associated with women struggling to deliver with ease because of the narrow opening for the baby’s head. Ironsi said also that, “it makes for easy transfer of diseases from one family member to another while using the same blade to circumcise the other, it may lead to death as a result of loss of blood in the process.” According to her, the only reason why they circumcise women is to control the women so that they will not enjoy what the men are enjoying.

She said so far, women have been brainwashed for long that if they do notdo it, theyarenotawomanagain and that it is used to check whether they are a virgin, which she said are all lies. On the way forward, she said: “We are not only saying stop it, but we are also saying take action.” Urging women to be more vigilant with their children and report to the police station when they are faced with pressure to carry out FGM, she added: “When you see a culture that is not right, speak out. They areculturesthatarefor thebetterment of the people. We want to keep respect, a good marriage, etc.”

 

