Group raises concern over suspension of FCT EndSARS panel’s sitting

A human rights group, Citizens’ Gavel, has expressed concern over the suspension of sitting by the EndSARS panel of Inquiry in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

 

In a statement signed by its Team Lead, Nelson Olanipekun, the group said it is worrisome that the panel’s sitting have been suspended for more than four months without any reason in the public domain.

 

Citizens’ Gavel consequently called on the Federal Government to promptly resolve all issues responsible for the suspension saying no substantial progress has so far been recorded in the Abuja panel.

 

The statement reads: “Our organization has observed that the EndSARS panel of Inquiry in Abuja has suspended its sitting for more than four months. The panel’s mandate is to address the grievances of Nigerians whose rights have been allegedly violated by the Nigeria Police Force and the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) over the years.

 

“Sequel to establishing the judicial panel of inquiry and restitutions across various states to receive and investigate SARS and police brutality cases, our network of observers have monitored the panel proceedings of 630 cases across 19 states of the federation.

 

“We are concerned that no substantial progress has been recorded in the Abuja panel, despite being situated in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and a federal panel. Hence, we demand that the federal government show good faith towards ending police brutality by resolving all issues that led to the suspension

