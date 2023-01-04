News

Group raises concern over whereabout of Abia PDP gov’ship candidate Ikonne

A group known as Ngwa Development Initiative (NDI) has called for clarification regarding the whereabouts of the PDP governorship candidate in Abia state, Prof. Eleazer Uche Ikonne who it said has not appeared in public in more than 50 days despite the ongoing campaigns in the state

The group’s president, Daniel Nkasiobi in a statement released in Umuahia said Prof. Eleazer Uche Ikonne the Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State was last seen in public on the 24th of November, 2022 during the PDP Campaign flag-off held at Umuahia Township Stadium where Ikonne, allegedly collapsed due to health challenges.

“Nobody, not even the PDP and his godfather Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu have come out to say anything about his whereabouts. If Ikonne is sick and incapacitated, why are the Abia Oligarchs hiding his true health status? Why are they playing games with more than Three Million Abians? What are their plans? What are they hiding?

“Is it that there are no men in Isiala Ngwa land or the entire Ukwa La Ngwa to question this funny game being played by Abia PDP? Why are we keeping quiet and watching a few plays with our intelligence?

It stated that there is absolutely nothing wrong with a human being sick. However, “We sincerely pray for Prof. Ikonne’s quick recovery but must ask questions to know what this game is all about.

“Where is Prof. Ikonne? Christmas has gone, and we did not hear a word from him. Not even a New Year message. The elections are in less than two months. What is actually happening? Who are those benefitting from this intentional act of keeping Abians in the dark?”

The group called on all Ngwa sons, daughters, and Abians to step in and resolve this logjam. “We do not want the Oligarchy to mess our professor up”.

 

