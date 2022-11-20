Business

Group raises fund to reduce seafarers sorrow on board ships

In a move to curb mental illness and suicide due to frustrations among seafarers on-board the ships, Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA) has embarked on fund raising exercise to support the Mission to Seafarers (MTS) in Nigeria.

It was learnt that seafarers work under challenging conditions to ensure the global economy keeps moving.

The President of NMLA, Funke Agbor said that the fund raising was held at association’s 2022 Maritime Ball event in Lagos to cap the 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

She noted that the mission assists seafarers whenever they visit ports, adding that the proceeds from the fund would be given to MTS as support.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of MTS in Nigeria, Chief Adebayo Sarumi stressed the need to pay attention to the mental and physical health conditions of seafarers, who spend close to 90 per cent of their lives on board ships at sea.

 

