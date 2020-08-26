News

Group raises the alarm over illegal drilling in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

The Association of Water Well Drilling Rig Owners & Practitioners (AWDROP) has alerted Ekiti State government over an indiscriminate drilling as being perpetrated by “unscrupulous self-acclaimed drillers” in the state.

 

Its National President, Mr. Michael Ale yesterday urged federal and the state governments to renew the fight against indiscriminate drilling by instituting penalty on masterminds who had failed to obtain license from relevant government’s agencies.

 

However, the association expressed shock at the alarming rate at which unprofessional drillers had engaged in indiscriminate drilling, cautioned that Nigeria risked massive environmental degradation should the act continue without government’s regulatory intervention.

 

Speaking with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, Ale commended the commissioner’s prompt response as a measure of proactive engagement with defaulters on the part of government. He said: “The environment is affected and the operators who clamour for not being regulated risk not growing.

 

“Regulation is to protect the poor and the customer for standard operative procedure and sustainability of their borehole and provide value for money.

 

“Nigerians should realize that what is not regulated cannot be termed standard hence they cannot complain about shoddy jobs.”

