Group raises the alarm over plot to scuttle Kaduna PDP congresses

The Forum of Chairmanship Aspirants of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has raised the alarm over moves by some party members to scuttle the party’s coming congress. The forum also accused a group it called the “caucus group” of a plot to deny Zone 3 (southern Kaduna) of the state’s chairmanship seat of the party. The aspirants also alleged that the caucus were planning to scuttle the zoning arrangement concerning the leadership positions of the party in the forthcoming state congress.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Hon. Ashafa Waziri, on behalf of other chairmanship aspirants, explained that the zoning arrangement was that vice-chairmanship seat would come from zone one, secretary from Zone 2, and chairmanship form Zone 3. Waziri said the zonal arrangement must be obeyed in the interest of equity, but denied speculations that the power struggle in the party had led to a division among the stakeholders. Waziri, flanked by other members of the forum namely, Chief Abubakar Gaiya Haruna, Hon. Bulus Kajang and Hon. Ado Dogo Audu, said something was not right over a meeting slated for today, August 20, by the “Caucus group”, ‘purportedly in the interest of Zone 3, when none of the aspirants from the zone was invited for the meeting.

He added that it was worrisome that some had been going about spreading the falsehood that they (aspirants) had stepped down from the race, a development he said was not false. According to him, “The lack of understanding of the political climate and the character of the majority of the PDP faithful at this material time is worrisome. How can you comprehend a situation where people go around spreading false and malicious stories that the five aspirants have stepped down from the chairmanship race, when indeed we are all still in the race.”

