Group rallies monarchs, religious leaders against gender-based violence

For the campaign against gender-based violence to achieve desired objective, traditional and religious leaders must play greater role in sensitizing the people in their various domains and spheres of influence, a nongovernmental organisations (NGO), Men-Engage Nig Network has said.

It made the call yesterday during a sensitization workshop for the royal fathers and the religious leaders. National Director of the group, Mrs. Evelyn Joseph, said religious and traditional leaders exert so much influence in the society and communities in particular due to their proximity with the people. She explained that the workshop which took place at Nsukka yesterday and sponsored by Sonike, was aimed at educating the traditional rulers and church leaders in Nsukka on how to end gender-based violence. She said for the fight against gender based violence to be won traditional rulers and church leaders have a greater role to play.

“There is need for community and church leaders to let their subjects and followers know the dangers of gender based violence. “This will make them to rally round victims, expose perpetrators as well as hand them to law enforcement agencies,” Joseph said. Speaking, Dr. Chimezie Attama, the Founder of Equity Watch Initiative, one of the NGOs that made up Men Enagage network, described gender-based violence as man inhumanity to man and a violation of human right of victims. Attama, a Senior Lecturer at the department of Psychology and Anthropology in University of Nigeria, Nsukka said gender-based violence were violent attacks on a man or woman. Attama said: “At times when we talk about gender- based violence some people think its attack on women only, men are also attacked, only that women and children are more vulnerable.

Like this: Like Loading...