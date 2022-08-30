Group rallies support for Obi, says Atiku, Tinubu have nothing to offer

A non-indigenes’ association in Rivers State has called on Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to support the presidential ambition of Labour Party candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, stressing that he has something to offer Nigerians if he becomes president in 2023.

The group’s Chairman, Chief Felix Ogbegbor, who made the call during a media briefing in Port Harcourt, said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu, have nothing to offer Nigerians.

Ogbegbor said Obi has a track record of performance as governor of Anambra State, and that he has a plan to reposition the country. He said Nigeria currently doesn’t need a leader above 70 years old, saying Tinubu and Atiku cannot lead the nation out of its current economic and security challenges.

Ogbebor, however, said that the group would only work for candidates backed by Wike, who he noted has demonstrated leadership competence.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...