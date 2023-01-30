News

Group rallies youths for good governance, peaceful elections

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Junior Chambers International (JCI), Nigeria, has charged Nigerian youths to increase their engagement in political activities by participating fully in the forthcoming general election. This JCI said this would bring about good governance towards creating a better future for the country’s large youth population. Executive Vice President of JCI, South West Gafar Odubote, gave the charge on Sunday, while speaking at the group’s Area Council of Presidents meeting in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The meeting was attended by JCI presidents in the South West states of Lagos, Ondo Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Ekiti. Odubote said, although JCI remained a non partisan organisation, but, the group would continue to rally young Nigerians towards entrenchment of good governance.

 

Our Reporters

News

Three years after, Anambra yet to pay minimum wage – NLC

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

The Anambra State wing of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said that the state government has not implemented the new minimum wage three year after the bill was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. The state NLC Chairman, Chinwe Orizu disclosed this at a press conference in Awka, the Anambra State capital, where he […]
News

AFEX, CBN holds field day to train farmers on best practices to increase productivity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos, Nigeria – October 2021 – Nigeria’s leading commodities player, AFEX, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria, on Thursday, held a policymakers field day for farmers in Kaduna State. At least 200 maize and Soyabeans farmers were hosted for the field day at the AFEX maize and Soyabean demo farms in Richifa and […]
News

Stakeholders back Bill for establishment of Chartered Institute of Forensics, Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Okuyeme Different government stakeholders have expressed support for the proposed Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria, while lauding the important role the Institute would, eventually, play if the bill for an Act to establish it got passed into law at the National Assembly. Speaking at the Public Hearing organised […]

