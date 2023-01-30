Group rallies youths for good governance, peaceful elections

The Junior Chambers International (JCI), Nigeria, has charged Nigerian youths to increase their engagement in political activities by participating fully in the forthcoming general election. This JCI said this would bring about good governance towards creating a better future for the country’s large youth population. Executive Vice President of JCI, South West Gafar Odubote, gave the charge on Sunday, while speaking at the group’s Area Council of Presidents meeting in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The meeting was attended by JCI presidents in the South West states of Lagos, Ondo Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Ekiti. Odubote said, although JCI remained a non partisan organisation, but, the group would continue to rally young Nigerians towards entrenchment of good governance.

