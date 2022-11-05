Group rebuilds Abia SCID, pledges support to security agencies

A social cultural group, Neo Black Movement of Africa (NBM) has rebuilt and handed over to the Nigeria Police a section of the headquarters of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Umuahia, Abia State destroyed by gunmen last year. In addition, the group provided new furniture for the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge of the facility “because we did not like what we saw when we visited him.” “We want to assure the Nigerian Police, other se-curity agencies and the Abia State government that we are partners in progress in maintaining peace and security and in nation building and we promise them that their selfless service to the nation will always be appreciated and we want to re-state that the police is our friend,” the Umuahia zonal president of the Movement, Nnaemeka Ezeanyagu said. Performing the ceremony, the outgone Commissioner of Police, now AIG, Janet Agbede, lauded the initiative of NBM of Africa and called for greater synergy between organisations and the police for a better society.
