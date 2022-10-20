Business

Group recalls impact of border closure, COVID-19 on export

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria’s Export Promotion Group (MANEG) has admitted that exporters in the country are still trying to recover from the ripple effect of the 2019/2020 border closure imposed by the federal government. Similarly, MANEG also pointed out that the global pandemic outbreak was adjudged to be a major factor that led to the decrease in the value of goods exported out of Nigeria in 2021. The Chairman of MANEG, Chief Ede Dafinone, made these known in his welcome address at the private session of the 5th Annual General Meeting of the Group in Lagos recently. Dafinone, while quoting the National Bureau of Statistics, alluded to the fact that the value of manufactured goods exported witnessed a decline by 38.77 per cent in Q4’21 when compared to the value recorded in Q3’21.

However, it increased by 206.46 per cent compared to the value recorded in the same period in the previous year (Q4’20). According to him, the NBS report showed that the value of manufactured exports in 2021 was 2.47 per cent higher than the value recorded in 2020. The MANEG Chairman noted that myriad of policies on non-oil export promotion in the country on MANEG members and other exporters remained a paradox.

He enumerated that factors such as, domestic policies of government on non-oil export incentives, exchange rate policy, upsurge in the price of diesel and other energy sources further culminated in low performance of the manufacturing export sector.

While speaking on the theme of the AGM: “Non-Oil Export Incentives in Nigeria: Effectiveness and Sustainability,” he said: “You will agree with me that the choice of the theme for our AGM comes in the nick of time considering the fact that export promotion in Nigeria, but the extent of the impacts on the sector remains a paradox.” On the macroeconomic environment of the non-oil export business, Dafinone said: “I want to thank the Federal Executive Council for the approval of the 2006-2020 EEG claims, which also include the 38 exporters that were exonerated by the 8th National Assembly. “I also want to thank the NEPC calling for the submission of baseline data 2021 being currently processed by the council. Also, we thank the government for the efforts made so far to pay the backlog of EEG through promissory note programme.”

 

Our Reporters

