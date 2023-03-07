News

Group rejects Lagos PFN endorsement of Gov Sanwo-Olu, says it’s unethical

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Following the endorsement of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), some members the group in the state have disassociated themselves from the endorsement.

The group under the Apostolic Round Table and Pentecostal Family Network, said there is need to be weary of the endorsement syndrome of men of God during elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the
convener of Apostolic Round Table Pastor Bolaji Akinyemi said the body had petitioned the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on the alleged unwholesome conduct of the Lagos State PFN Chairman.

The body queried his public endorsement of Governor Sanwo-Olu stating unequivocally that this is unethical for him to do as a PFN face in the state.

“People conducting themselves in an unethical manner, endorsing a political candidate is not biblical. Even when Joseph was preferred amongst his brethren the father coded his preferential love in a coat of many colours made for him alone.

“Our fathers of faith in this country like Pastor Enoch Adeboye of Redeem, Pastor Kumuyi, Pastor Oyedepo and the likes have not openly endorsed a candidate, this is unpardonable in PFN.

“Given the embarrassing manner our election is being conducted, it is unethical for our fathers to do, we really want to ascertain if our fathers mentioned initially are part of this endorsement, we need to hear from them.”

On his part, the convener of the Pentecostal Family Network, Pastor Femi Don Fergusson, said there is need for neutrality of clerics, as regards public endorsement of political parties candidate, as this in his view smacks of a compromised church.

“On Saturday we want to go into the election as one fold. Not as a multiple fold. Uniformity must be maintained.

“We will not allow those who want to make gains from politics to embarrass the body of Christ.

“In the body of Christ we have People we listen to, that is why there must be a reaction from them on this development, we will no more tolerate banditry in Christendom.

“We have many parties fielding candidates who are Christians APC,APGA, ADC, LP and others few individuals will not come out to disgrace and disorganise us.”

On the alleged threats by some faceless group that Igbos should not come out to vote, Pastor Fergusson noted that the main backers of Peter Obi the Labour Party presidential candidate contrary to the widely held views are majorly Yorubas.

“No person or Yoruba man is telling Igbo not to vote, Yourbas are the ones promoting Peter Obi, even the oldest Yoruba Socio Cultural group Afenifere publicly affirmed their support for him, we will not give in to banditry in Christendom. Tell all to come out and vote, Saturday election will be the most peaceful one.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ghana mulls major slash in gas import from Nigeria

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

SIGNIFICANCE The completion of the Tema LNG facility will be significant for Ghana and the wider West African sub-region   …starts LNG-to-power project Ghana is set to open Tema LNG plant, a liquefied natural gas-to-power project, which will drastically cut down its dependence on gas importation from Nigeria. This came as the country moves to […]
News

Safe School Declaration: Time to take action

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Background check It is a fact that cannot be disputed. It is absolutely impossible to convince a right-thinking Nigerian that foundational education is still healthy in Nigeria. Education experts believe that education just like a building cannot do without a solid foundation. They say that when a wrong foundation is laid for a person’s education […]
News

Bandits kill Emir’s driver in Kaduna

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Baba Negedu KADUNA Armed bandits again struck in Kaduna State on Saturday killing one of the drivers of the Emir of Birnin Gwari. The Emir was however not in the car when the attack took place.   The driver was driving along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway on his way from Kaduna when the bandits attacked […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica