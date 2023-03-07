Group rejects Lagos PFN endorsement of Gov Sanwo-Olu, says it’s unethical

Following the endorsement of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), some members the group in the state have disassociated themselves from the endorsement.

The group under the Apostolic Round Table and Pentecostal Family Network, said there is need to be weary of the endorsement syndrome of men of God during elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the

convener of Apostolic Round Table Pastor Bolaji Akinyemi said the body had petitioned the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on the alleged unwholesome conduct of the Lagos State PFN Chairman.

The body queried his public endorsement of Governor Sanwo-Olu stating unequivocally that this is unethical for him to do as a PFN face in the state.

“People conducting themselves in an unethical manner, endorsing a political candidate is not biblical. Even when Joseph was preferred amongst his brethren the father coded his preferential love in a coat of many colours made for him alone.

“Our fathers of faith in this country like Pastor Enoch Adeboye of Redeem, Pastor Kumuyi, Pastor Oyedepo and the likes have not openly endorsed a candidate, this is unpardonable in PFN.

“Given the embarrassing manner our election is being conducted, it is unethical for our fathers to do, we really want to ascertain if our fathers mentioned initially are part of this endorsement, we need to hear from them.”

On his part, the convener of the Pentecostal Family Network, Pastor Femi Don Fergusson, said there is need for neutrality of clerics, as regards public endorsement of political parties candidate, as this in his view smacks of a compromised church.

“On Saturday we want to go into the election as one fold. Not as a multiple fold. Uniformity must be maintained.

“We will not allow those who want to make gains from politics to embarrass the body of Christ.

“In the body of Christ we have People we listen to, that is why there must be a reaction from them on this development, we will no more tolerate banditry in Christendom.

“We have many parties fielding candidates who are Christians APC,APGA, ADC, LP and others few individuals will not come out to disgrace and disorganise us.”

On the alleged threats by some faceless group that Igbos should not come out to vote, Pastor Fergusson noted that the main backers of Peter Obi the Labour Party presidential candidate contrary to the widely held views are majorly Yorubas.

“No person or Yoruba man is telling Igbo not to vote, Yourbas are the ones promoting Peter Obi, even the oldest Yoruba Socio Cultural group Afenifere publicly affirmed their support for him, we will not give in to banditry in Christendom. Tell all to come out and vote, Saturday election will be the most peaceful one.”

