Group rejects Secession agitators plot to cause fresh violence in South-West

A group, Yoruba Appraisal Forum, has raised the alarm about an alleged plot by some elements in Yorubaland posing as agitators for Yoruba freedom, secession and self-determination to cause fresh violence and chaos in the South-West states.

YAF alleged that the plot by these individuals and groups to cause violence and chaos in Yorubaland was aimed at instigating bloodshed to achieve their evil plans of secession of the South-West to hasten the disintegration of the Nigerian nation.

It further accused the agitators of mobilising youths in the region for more violent protests and bloody confrontation with governmental authorities and security agencies.

YAF National Coordinator, Adesina Animashaun, stated these, according to a statement, at a press conference held on Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to YAF, the group has learnt that the masterminds of the recent spate of violence in some parts of South-West, particularly in Igagan and the whole of Ibarapaland, Oyo State and Sasha Market in Ibadan, the state capital, are part of the plans by these nefarious elements to throw Yorubaland and Nigeria into total chaos to hasten the collapse of governments at both the state and Federal levels to consummate their evil plans for Nigeria.

The Forum accused the individuals and groups claiming to be fighting for Yoruba independence of “planning to take advantage of the current security challenges in the country to wreak further havoc, starting with the South-West and expecting to instigate reprisals against Southerners in the North with the ultimate objective of destabilising the country.

“We want to warn again that the recent violence arising from the activities of these self-styled Yoruba freedom fighters, especially the rash of threats to some other Nigerians residing in Yorubaland by certain individuals, was just the onset of the large scale and widespread violence already scheduled by those planning the eventual disintegration and dismemberment of the Nigerian nation, with the South-West as their launch pad. For them, that was just the beginning! May God frustrate all their evil plans for the South-West, Yorubaland and Nigeria at large. Amen!”

YAF also alleged that these groups and individuals have begun to recruit youths in the South-West “for more violent protests and bloody confrontation with government and security agents, all in their bid to raise tension and create the violent atmosphere for them to take over the properties of non-Yoruba living in the South-West, especially those of the Igbo and Hausa/ Fulani.”

It also condemned the alleged current ethnic profiling of Northerners and campaigns of calumny against Nigerians of the Fulani ethnic stock, saying these were aimed at achieving their evil plans of instigating disintegration and ultimately dismembering Nigeria.

YAF, therefore, called on the police authorities and security agencies to take appropriate and urgent steps to deal decisively with these elements bent on fomenting trouble in the South-West, saying they should not allow themselves to be swayed or deceived by the “disguised antics and plans of these shameless and unpatriotic self-styled freedom fighters,” in order to nip their evil plans in the bud.

“We, therefore, urge the police authorities to take appropriate and urgent steps to deal decisively with these elements who are bent on fomenting trouble in the South-West. The police and other security agencies should not mind the disguised antics and plans of these shameless and unpatriotic self-styled freedom fighters. It is imperative the police and other security agencies take appropriate actions against them to nip their evil plans in the bud,” it said.

The Forum, therefore, “sternly warned” the Yoruba youths masquerading as freedom fighters and self-determination agitators that it would vehemently oppose any group or individuals attempting to turn the South-West into a theatre of war.

“Any Yoruba who has collected money from both local and foreign forces to destabilise the South-West should retrace their steps to avoid the doom awaiting them. Those self-styled Yoruba freedom fighters creating tension by engaging in ethnic profiling and evil propaganda against Nigerians of other ethnic stock living in the South-West should desist. We are already aware of their sinister plans and we have already communicated same to the relevant security agencies for appropriate action in order to save Yorubaland from unnecessary and avoidable violence and chaos,” YAF warned.

YAF, however, enjoined all those having one grievance or the other against those at the helm of affairs in the country to be patient till the 2023 general elections when they will have the opportunity to exercise their franchise of legally voting them out of office, rather than resorting to violence and other unpatriotic acts in the name of agitation for a better Nigeria.

“The 2023 general elections are just two years away and Nigerians will once again have the opportunity to exercise their franchise to vote in those they want in government and vote out those they are no longer comfortable with. All citizens should be patient and wait peacefully till that time to exercise their voting rights,” it said.

The Forum, however, further warned that it would not hesitate to mobilise its own members across the South-West against those threatening the peace of Yorubaland, if they refused to desist from their nefarious acts.

YAF said, “But should they refuse to take this our modest advice to desist from their devilish plans and unpatriotic activities in Yorubaland, they should be prepared to face sanctions and consequences as we will no longer fold our hands and allow them and their collaborators to further destroy the peaceful economic and social well-being of our people while pretending to be protecting our common interests.

“In essence, YAF won’t hesitate to mobilise all our members across Yorubaland to confront those planning another wave of violence in any part of the South-West under the guise of agitating for Yoruba self-determination and freedom, because it is an ill-wind that will blow no one any good.

“We, therefore, advise the Yoruba individuals and groups concerned to immediately have a rethink, retrace their steps as ‘Omoluabi’ that all Yoruba are known to be, reject the promptings and inducements by their sponsors to continue to thread their path to perdition and destruction that they have set their feet.”

