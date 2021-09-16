News

Group reopens agitation for the creation of Aba State

Agitators for the creation of Aba State as a new state to be carved out of the South-East geo-political zone have called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly and other relevant stakeholders to give impetus to the realisation of the new state.

The call was made yesterday by members of the Aba State Creation Movement during their visit to Guild of Imo Elders (GIE) at the residence of Prof. Francis C. Dike (SAN) in Owerri, the Imo State capital. In an address presented during the visit, the Secretary- General of Aba State Creation Movement, Chief G.I. Akara, stated that one of the cardinal issues of concern to Ndigbo is the injustice, inequity and inequality meted out to the South-East with regard to number of states per zone.

While pointing out that the loss which Ala Igbo has suffered as a result of the injustice can never be quantified, Akara revealed that the people of the Old Aba Division had been in the forefront of the struggle to rewrite the old narrative of deprivation, injustice and inequality. The Secretary-General, who said that they were in Owerri to further solicit the support and cooperation of Imo Elders and leaders, noted that all elected representatives from the proposed state at various levels of government, traditional rulers, academia, cleric and Governor of Abia State have continued to support the demand for a new state to be known as Aba State by signing all the memos in that regard.

