Group rolls out drums for Ajunwa

A Lagos 1-1 based entertainment outfit, Great Dynamic Talents Limited has revealed plans it is putting in place to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Chioma Amaju’s golden jump. Chief Executive Officer of the outfit Amb.(Rev) Samuel Ikpea who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club revealed that the plans include a symposium, as well as a creative musical tagged Ajunwa: ‘The Trials and Triumph’.

 

“We decided to celebrate this Nigerian and African legend while she is still alive for the historic feat she achieved 25 years ago in far away Atlanta, Georgia, USA during the 1996 Olympic games.

 

” Chioma Ajunwa is a great woman and at Great Dynamic Talents, we believe that we should celebrate our heroes and heroines while alive, and show them our genuine appreciation for what they have done for us,” Amb. Ikpea remarked.

 

He went further to disclose that the celebrations of Chioma Ajunwa will begin on August 2nd a symbolic date for her Olympic games feat, as well as, 6th, and 7th, 2021, at the prestigious Shell Muson Centre in Lagos

