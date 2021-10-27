Sports

Group: Salisu’s return as Eagles’ coach, reward for corruption

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

The Nigeria Youth Development Initiative otherwise known as PLAYYA has called for the reversal of the decision by the Nigeria Football Federation to reinstate Salisu Yusuf as the head coach of the Super Eagles, describing the move as a reward for corruption.

Salisu was caught on camera to have received $1,000 from an agent to favour a player in the starting eleven of his team and the coach consequently served a one-year ban but a few months after the end of his punishment, the former Enyimba coach has now found his way back into his former post. PLAYYA, in a statement signed by the Executive Director, Eze Allosyius, noted that corruption had impeded the growth of sports in the country and the reinstatement of the indicted coach was a reinforcement of menace in the sector. The group said instead of rewarding Salisu with another spell on the Eagles technical bench, the NFF should forward his case file to anti-graft agencies for possible prosecution.

The statement reads; “PLAYYA Nigeria calls for the immediate reversal of the reinstatement, which otherwise shall work as precedence for others like Yusuf who continue to engage in such foul deeds. The NFF should right now send the case file of its Ethics Committee to the Nigerian anti-graft agencies like the Independent Corrupt Practice Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further prosecution in a regular court of law. Development of sports in Nigeria will only be possible if we begin to fight corruption in sports without any fear or favour.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Aussie Open: Players, officials to go into isolation after hotel coronavirus case

Posted on Author Reporter

Between 500 and 600 Australian Open players, officials and support staff will go into isolation after a worker at one of the event’s quarantine hotels tested positive for coronavirus. Thursday’s play at the six warm-up events at Melbourne Park has been cancelled as a result. But Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said: “At this stage there […]
Sports

Benin vs Nigeria: Five Squirrels that can hurt Super Eagles

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Saturday’s meeting between Benin and Nigeria in Porto-Novo sees the top two sides in Group L do battle with qualification for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon the objective. Nigeria lead the way with eight points, with this weekend’s opponents a single point behind and the Squirrels will look to get even after […]
Sports

Why I’m committed to develop youths, says Masai Ujiri

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It is always rare to see sports men and women after making it abroad, return to the country to give back to the society especially in the area of infrastructures. However, this is not the case with former Ahmadu Bello University graduate, Masai Ujiri, who at the moment with his foundation, Giants of Africa, is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica