Group: Salisu’s return as Eagles’ coach, reward for corruption

The Nigeria Youth Development Initiative otherwise known as PLAYYA has called for the reversal of the decision by the Nigeria Football Federation to reinstate Salisu Yusuf as the head coach of the Super Eagles, describing the move as a reward for corruption.

Salisu was caught on camera to have received $1,000 from an agent to favour a player in the starting eleven of his team and the coach consequently served a one-year ban but a few months after the end of his punishment, the former Enyimba coach has now found his way back into his former post. PLAYYA, in a statement signed by the Executive Director, Eze Allosyius, noted that corruption had impeded the growth of sports in the country and the reinstatement of the indicted coach was a reinforcement of menace in the sector. The group said instead of rewarding Salisu with another spell on the Eagles technical bench, the NFF should forward his case file to anti-graft agencies for possible prosecution.

The statement reads; “PLAYYA Nigeria calls for the immediate reversal of the reinstatement, which otherwise shall work as precedence for others like Yusuf who continue to engage in such foul deeds. The NFF should right now send the case file of its Ethics Committee to the Nigerian anti-graft agencies like the Independent Corrupt Practice Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further prosecution in a regular court of law. Development of sports in Nigeria will only be possible if we begin to fight corruption in sports without any fear or favour.”

