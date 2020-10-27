Metro & Crime

Group salutes Ebitu Ukiwe at 80

One of Nigeria’s foremost issue based socio-political pressure groups, Committee 21 has extended their fondest birthday congratulations to Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe, one of the nation’s finest retired Naval officers and de facto Vice President to former Military President Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (IBB), who turned 80 on Monday.
In a statement signed by Senator Annie Okonkwo and Barr Ziggy Azike , President and Secretary of the group respectively, the group stated that: “Ebitu Ukiwe as the former Chief of General Staff under IBB, still remains the undiminished star of courage to Nigerians in general and to Ndigbo in particular.”
The release reads: “As he rally’s to a resounding four score, secure in health and fit in physique, Ochiagha Ndigbo, the true generalissimo, and Akajiofo of our land, our joy and that of every Igbo man is inflated by the breath of your essence and the size of your inspiration.
“We therefore call on every patriotic Nigerian to reach out to the few like Ukiwe while we still have him, to receive their anointing of courage to speak out forcefully without selfishness, now that the country must be delivered from grand deceptions and base insensitivities.
“C21 wishes this man, we adore, a character for export and a man for veneration, the very best of his celebrations and greater love of God for many more years.”

