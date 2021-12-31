Group salutes NSCDC Boss, Audi, for restoring transparency leading to revenue generation for govt

The New Initiative for Credible Leadership has applauded Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi for repositioning the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The group said the Commandant-General has brought about transparency, accountability and professionalism in the NSCDC, translating into enhanced revenue generation for the government.

The New Initiative for Credible Leadership gave the appraisal today at a press conference in Abuja.

In his address, President, Auwulu Charles, said as critical stakeholders in providing credible leadership in the country, the CG has done tremendously well in the discharge of the organisation’s mandate.

Auwulu added that from the group’s numerous interactions with stakeholders in the security sector, the NSCDC has performed creditably well in its contributions to peace and security in Nigeria.

According to him, this has been achieved due to the institutional reforms introduced that have repositioned the NSCDC for greater productivity and efficiency.

While commending Dr Audi for reposing President Buhari’s confidence, the group said the NSCDC boss should serve as a lesson in leadership to others in positions of authority in the country.

Auwulu, however, urged critical stakeholders, partners and all well-meaning Nigerians to continue to extend support to Dr Audi and the Buhari administration.

Read the full statement below:

The New Initiative for Credible Leadership welcomes you all to this press conference converged given the notable reforms in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) since the appointment of Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi as the Commandant General.

It is instructive to state that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp is a critical government agency whose activities are instrumental to developing structures and training strategies that would contribute to national security.

The NSCDC has witnessed notable reforms in recent times under the leadership of Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi. Consequently, we wish to state that as critical stakeholders in providing credible leadership in the country, the Commandant General of the NSCDC has done tremendously well in the discharge of the organization’s mandate.

It is also on record that from numerous interactions from stakeholders in the security sector, the NSCDC has performed creditably well in its contributions to peace and security in Nigeria. This is on the heels that the Commandant General has ensured that the NSCDC regains its pride of place in the country since the assumption of office.

It is also on record that the Commandant General has introduced far-reaching institutional reforms that have repositioned the organization for greater productivity and efficiency.

The leadership of the New Initiative for Credible Leadership indeed recognizes the numerous efforts by the Commandant General in the enthronement of professionalism amongst the officer and men of the NSCDC since he assumed office.

His penchant for transparency and accountability are also noteworthy, which could be seen in the remittance of monies by the NSCDC into the federation account recently. This is indeed a noble feat by the NSCDC and an indication that it is a new dawn in the operations of the NSCDC.

The New Initiative for Credible Leadership applauds the Commandant General of the NSCDC for his display of foresight and sound leadership acumen in leading an agency as critical as the NSCDC at this crucial time of our existence.

It is thus evident that the NSCDC Commandant General is a man on a mission to contribute to the growth and development of the country. This is indeed a demonstration of an unalloyed commitment to the Nigerian cause.

He has reintroduced professionalism in the operations of the NSCDC as its impact in addressing some of the security challenges in the country has been noteworthy.

The New Initiative for Credible Leadership uses this medium to commend the leadership efforts of Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi in turning around the fortunes of the NSCDC in record time since his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He has, by his actions, demonstrated the confidence of President Muhammadu Buhari in appointing him as Commandant General of the NSCDC. This is commendable and should serve as a lesson in leadership to others in a position of authority in the country.

The New Initiative for Credible Leadership also commends the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for identifying talents and placing them in positions of authority to assist in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

It is our considered view that indeed the Muhammadu Buhari administration has lived up to expectations in fulfilling his pledge to Nigerians. We wish to state that the efforts of the Muhammadu Buhari administration are notable and exemplary. Therefore, it behoves all well-meaning Nigerians to continue extending their support to this administration in its quest to make Nigeria the country of our dreams.

Thank you all for taking time out of your busy schedules to attend this important press conference.

Thank you all, and God bless

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...