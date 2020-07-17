News

Group seeks Ayade’s suspension from PDP

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

A group, under the aegis of the Movement for the Restoration of Cross River PDP (MFTROCR), has called for the suspension of Governor Ben Ayade from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleging that the governor was behind the current court action instituted against members of the National Working Committee of the party. At least five members of the party were said to have taken the National Working Committee members, including the National Chairman, Uche Secondus to court over the ward and local government congresses held earlier in the year.

The litigants include Pastor Otu Edet Marshall, Mr. Terence Orok, Raphael Stephen Ntui and Henry Ekpwnyong Edem. However, the Coordinator of MFTROCR, Raymond Takon, in a chat with journalists yesterday in Calabar, said: “Our investigations have revealed that the litigants are sponsored and bankrolled by the Ntufam Inok, the party chairman, through the Office of the Governor of the state as the claimants/applicants cannot muster enough financial resources and courage to take the party to court.” Takom recalled that the claimants and the aggrieved members had tactically withdrawn a similar case with suit No. HC/115/2020 dated Thursday, April 30, 2020 because they did not put up an appearance during the hearing of the case on that day.

He added: “We know that the party chairman, working for the governor has been shopping for a court to obtain an injunction to restrain the authentic ward and local government executive committees from functioning. They want to cause chaos and ensure that duly elected committees do not take part in the pending state congress.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ekiti Assembly approves N91.1bn 2020 Budget review

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

E kiti State House of Assembly has ratified an approval of N91.1billion for the 2020 Budget review as its passage followed consideration of a report by the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at Friday plenary presided over by Speaker Funminiyi Afuye.     Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mrs. Olubunmi […]
News

Buhari increases TETFund research grant to N7.5bn

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N7.5 billion for Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) National Research Fund (NRF) for the year 2020, to boost ongoing efforts at managing and finding sustainable solution to the COVID-19 pandemic. The research fund, which was increased from initial sum of N3 billion, would enable TETFund provide 12 […]
News Top Stories

Eating more fruits, vegetables may lower type 2 diabetes risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Eating more fruits, vegetables and whole grain foods could lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, researchers in the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) have revealed. According to findings of two new studies, a healthier diet of whole grains, fruits and vegetables along with regular physical activity, no smoking and maintaining a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: