Group seeks Ayade’s suspension from PDP

A group, under the aegis of the Movement for the Restoration of Cross River PDP (MFTROCR), has called for the suspension of Governor Ben Ayade from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleging that the governor was behind the current court action instituted against members of the National Working Committee of the party. At least five members of the party were said to have taken the National Working Committee members, including the National Chairman, Uche Secondus to court over the ward and local government congresses held earlier in the year.

The litigants include Pastor Otu Edet Marshall, Mr. Terence Orok, Raphael Stephen Ntui and Henry Ekpwnyong Edem. However, the Coordinator of MFTROCR, Raymond Takon, in a chat with journalists yesterday in Calabar, said: “Our investigations have revealed that the litigants are sponsored and bankrolled by the Ntufam Inok, the party chairman, through the Office of the Governor of the state as the claimants/applicants cannot muster enough financial resources and courage to take the party to court.” Takom recalled that the claimants and the aggrieved members had tactically withdrawn a similar case with suit No. HC/115/2020 dated Thursday, April 30, 2020 because they did not put up an appearance during the hearing of the case on that day.

He added: “We know that the party chairman, working for the governor has been shopping for a court to obtain an injunction to restrain the authentic ward and local government executive committees from functioning. They want to cause chaos and ensure that duly elected committees do not take part in the pending state congress.

