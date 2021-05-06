Group seeks citizens’ support to conclude forensic audit on NDDC

An advocacy group, the Niger Delta Conscience Coalition (NDCC), has called for citizens’ support towards the conclusion of the forensic audit on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The group made the call yesterday in a statement issued by its Chairman, Aniefiok Obot and Secretary, John Adangu-Jumbo in Uyo, the state capital.

The group expressed worries over the criticism that trailed the July termi-nal date of the ongoing forensic audit of the NDDC, saying that those, who resorted to blackmail against the terminal date, were against the progress of the region. The statement added: “It is wrong not to recognise the promises that the forensic audit holds for the economic and social emancipation of the Niger Delta region. By resorting to spurious blackmail against its duration, these set of critics have shown themselves as enemies of the region’s progress.”

