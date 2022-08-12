Group seeks collaboration in combating climate change

African Youth Climate Innovation Network (AYCIN), a coalition of young climate activists and innovators from over ten African countries, has called for the collaboration of individuals, nongovernmental groups and the government in seeking solutions to flooding, heat waves and other environmental conditions resulting from climate change. Convener of the group, Mr. Seyi Akinwumi, said the subject of climate change, though of utmost importance, is sadly ignored, hence the formation of the group and its launch of maiden national conference on climate change in Abuja by end of August this year. He also said that the objectiveof theconferenceis to create innovative solutions to climate change through technology, art and culture, with a call for tech-pitch decks and Miss Climate Change Nigeria, a climate change beauty pageant contest.
