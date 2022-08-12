News

Group seeks collaboration in combating climate change

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

African Youth Climate Innovation Network (AYCIN), a coalition of young climate activists and innovators from over ten African countries, has called for the collaboration of individuals, nongovernmental groups and the government in seeking solutions to flooding, heat waves and other environmental conditions resulting from climate change. Convener of the group, Mr. Seyi Akinwumi, said the subject of climate change, though of utmost importance, is sadly ignored, hence the formation of the group and its launch of maiden national conference on climate change in Abuja by end of August this year. He also said that the objectiveof theconferenceis to create innovative solutions to climate change through technology, art and culture, with a call for tech-pitch decks and Miss Climate Change Nigeria, a climate change beauty pageant contest.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Strike: ASUU grounds academic activities in UNN

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) branch, yesterday joined its colleagues across the country on a one-month warning strike. The development paralysed academic activities on both campuses of the university at Nsukka and Enugu. The national leadership of ASUU had on February 14 declared a one-month warning strike to […]
News

Nwodo: Ohanaeze leadership not for sale

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

…denies letter from ‘Miyetti Allah’   Pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has dismissed as fake a letter purportedly written by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani sociocultural organization, congratulating President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nina Nwodo, for the choice of Prof. George Obiozor as his successor in the forthcoming election of the group. […]
News

Why Kano Emir reappoints kingmaker sacked by his father, by state govt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO Special Adviser to Kano State Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje on Chieftaincy Affairs, Tijjani Mailafiya Sanka, yesterday confirmed that the state government has received a letter from the State Emirate Council seeking for the reappointment of Alhaji Aminu Babba DanAgundi, as the new Sarkin Dawaki Babba of Kano.   Tijjani Sanka said Emir […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica