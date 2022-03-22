Group seeks more support to decentralise national grid

The Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) has called on states’ lawmakers to support the National Assembly’s efforts to decentralise the national grid.

Mr Michael Akan, National Chairman, NIEEE, made the call in a statement issued in Lagos.

Akan lauded the on-going amendment of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which would allow states to generate, transmit and distribute electricity within their domains.

He said this would help address the challenges confronting the power sector, adding that the national assembly should expedite action on the amendment.

Akan also disclosed that the NIEEE was in support of the bill for the micro-management of the nation’s power infrastructure which would ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

He said the Electricity Bill presently before the upper legislative house should, however, align with the ongoing amendment of the Constitution, allowing states to generate, transmit and distribute electricity.

“The NIEEE, as part of its professional mandate, is fully in support of the legislation entitled: A Bill for an Act to alter the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

“The bill aims to allow states generate, transmit and distribute electricity in areas covered by the national grid; and for related matters.

“The state houses of assembly therefore owe it a duty to all Nigerians, to ensure that this amendment sails through, so as to redeem the sector and in the overall, our economy,’’ Akan said.

He noted that there had been various interventions in electricity generation and distribution in Nigeria from 1896 which had produced different frustrating results.

Akan recalled that the national grid had suffered system collapses on March 14 and 15, after another collapse had occured on Jan. 17.

He said the grid had also collapsed in February, May, July and August of 2021, adding that the generation and transmission companies were trading blames on the poor service delivery.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...