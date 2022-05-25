News

Group seeks probe of fraud at BORDA

A group, known as Southern Youth Assembly of Nigeria (SYAN) has called on the Federal Government to promptly launch a probe into allegations of financial misappropriation at the Benin Owena River Basin Development Authority (BORDA). A protest letter signed by the chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of SYAN, Armstrong Ovie- Afabor, accused BORDA’s management of mismanagement of funds, arbitrary award of contracts, payment for unauthorized foreign trips, extra budgetary expenditure among several other allegations. In the letter written to the Minister of Water Resources, Chief of Staff to the President and Head of Service of the Federation, Ovie-Afabor alleged that aside misappropriation of funds, appointments into BORDA have been lopsided. Refuting the allegations, Managing Director of BORDA, Engr. Saliu Ahmed, said the Authority has been operating within existing regulations. He added that the allegations were frivolous and deliberately being orchestrated to bring down the Authority under him.

 

