Group seeks probe of fraud at BORDA

A group, known as Southern Youth Assembly of Nigeria (SYAN) has called on the Federal Government to promptly launch a probe into allegations of financial misappropriation at the Benin Owena River Basin Development Authority (BORDA). A protest letter signed by the chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of SYAN, Armstrong Ovie- Afabor, accused BORDA’s management of mismanagement of funds, arbitrary award of contracts, payment for unauthorized foreign trips, extra budgetary expenditure among several other allegations. In the letter written to the Minister of Water Resources, Chief of Staff to the President and Head of Service of the Federation, Ovie-Afabor alleged that aside misappropriation of funds, appointments into BORDA have been lopsided. Refuting the allegations, Managing Director of BORDA, Engr. Saliu Ahmed, said the Authority has been operating within existing regulations. He added that the allegations were frivolous and deliberately being orchestrated to bring down the Authority under him.
Related Articles
COVID-19: 58 Health workers including doctors, nurses affected in Plateau
A total of 58 health workers including 10 doctors, 15 nurses, 3 pharmacists, 4 laboratory scientists, 14 cleaners amongst other frontline workers have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Plateau State. The Secretary to the Government of Plateau State and Cordinating Secretary of the COVID-19 Task Force Prof. Danladi Atu disclosed this during a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: Buhari promises to support NAF
Lawrence Olaoye Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has promised requisite support for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the fight to check the security challenges facing the country. He made this promise while speaking at the ceremonial parade to commemorate the 58th anniversary of the NAF yesterday in Kano. In a release by his spokesman, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
JUST IN: Obaseki, Shaibu sworn-in for second term
No fewer than four other governors witnessed the inauguration of Edo Governor Godiwn Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu for second term in office. The inauguration took place at the Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City. In attendance at the inauguration were governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) including Nyesom […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)