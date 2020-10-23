Group seeks protection for livestock

Animal Protection Organisation of Nigeria (APON) has called on Nigerians to show more care and compassion towards livestock in the country for betterment of a conducive environment. APON stated this while joining its counterparts across the world to mark the annual World Animal Day at Ikorodu metropolis of Lagos State.

Leader of the non-profit group, Joseph Odika, told journalists at the event that there has been monumental development and advancements in the organisation’s project to introduce animal welfare and conservation to all spheres of education in the country.

“We are making ground breaking headways introducing humane education to schools and we will not stop until our goal reaches its full stretch,” Odika said. The World Animal Day is a day set aside by the international community to celebrate animals globally.

It’s a day meant to create awareness in recognition of the importance of animals as a life form and a contributing element to human development. Vice President, APON, Adebayo Olugbenga, stated that the organisation was living its dream to establish this social change as he reiterated that the group is saddled with the responsibilities to ensure that animals’ welfare issues become a thing of the past.

“The social change we seek for a compassionate behaviour is best addressed from childhood; this is why we have targetted pupils and school children. Thank God, the schools are cooperating,” he said.

Among the schools visited by APON were Senanik Achievers Nursery and Primary School, Life Mirror Primary and Secondary School. Also the organisation took its outreach to the streets of Ikorodu, Itamaga motor park, Erunwe and Ikorodu garage.

