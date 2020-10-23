Business

Group seeks protection for livestock

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Animal Protection Organisation of Nigeria (APON) has called on Nigerians to show more care and compassion towards livestock in the country for betterment of a conducive environment. APON stated this while joining its counterparts across the world to mark the annual World Animal Day at Ikorodu metropolis of Lagos State.

 

Leader of the non-profit group, Joseph Odika, told journalists at the event that there has been monumental development and advancements in the organisation’s project to introduce animal welfare and conservation to all spheres of education in the country.

 

“We are making ground breaking headways introducing humane education to schools and we will not stop until our goal reaches its full stretch,” Odika said. The World Animal Day is a day set aside by the international community to celebrate animals globally.

 

It’s a day meant to create awareness in recognition of the importance of animals as a life form and a contributing element to human development. Vice President, APON, Adebayo Olugbenga, stated that the organisation was living its dream to establish this social change as he reiterated that the group is saddled with the responsibilities to ensure that animals’ welfare issues become a thing of the past.

 

“The social change we seek for a compassionate behaviour is best addressed from childhood; this is why we have targetted pupils and school children. Thank God, the schools are cooperating,” he said.

 

Among the schools visited by APON were Senanik Achievers Nursery and Primary School, Life Mirror Primary and Secondary School. Also the organisation took its outreach to the streets of Ikorodu, Itamaga motor park, Erunwe and Ikorodu garage.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

OPS: Nigeria’s debt profile worrisome

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

With Nigeria’s total debt now in excess of $84 billion, the external debt component accounting for over $27 billion and debt service costs gulping about 55 per cent of government’s revenue in 2019, members of the organised private sector (OPS) have said they are becoming increasingly wary about the country’s ability to sustain the payment […]
Business

Wema Bank reaffirms commitment to career growth

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Amidst the harsh realities brought by the pandemic, Wema Bank, last week, announced that it had promoted 214 staff members. The promotion is part of the bank’s custom to reward good performance. The promotion, which comes with a salary increment, cuts across several departments and grades, including senior, middle and junior staff. Chief Human Resources […]
Business

Italy’s artisans anxious as brands haggle to bridge luxury gap

Posted on Author Reporter

  With unsold luxury handbags and clothing gathering dust in their workshops, Italy’s artisans fear for their future as brands cut orders and in some cases demand discounts and payment delays. Italy accounts for around 40% of global luxury goods manufacturing and has been hit hard by a dramatic drop in demand triggered by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: