Group seeks reform of judiciary's vacation system

A human rights group, Access to Justice (A2J), has called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, and the National Judicial Council to declare a state of emergency in the Judiciary, following the recent prolonged court’s closure and the upcoming long vacation of judges in the months of August and September.

 

The Group, while advocating a reform of the judicial vacation system, said there is a need for an immediate convocation of an high-level justice delivery stakeholders’ meeting to explore the most effective ways of driving an expeditious programme to decongest court dockets.

 

In a statement by its Executive Director, Joseph Otteh, A2J lamented the various disruptions witnessed in court’s activities which have impacted negatively on the justice sector.

 

It said lengthy vacations at this time sends a wrong message and is inimical to judiciary’s image.

 

The statement reads: “The current legal year has been marked by extraordinary disruptions; the COVID-19 pandemic, the ENDSARs protests that saw many court buildings and records destroyed, and the JUSUN strikes that shuttered courts for a little over 2 months. In addition to the enforced closures, Judges also enjoyed at least four additional vacations – the Christmas, Easter as well as two Muslim vacations.

 

“When the various vacations are summed up, many courts would have been closed for business for up to 3 months. When the periods of disruption are added to this figure, some courts would have been closed for business for a period of more than five months during the legal year.

