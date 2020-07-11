News

Group seeks secondary, special schools inclusion in sexual harassment Bill

The Nigeria Female Youth Organisation (NFYO) has urged the House of Representatives to broaden the scope of the Sexual Harassment Bill in Tertiary Institutions recently passed by the Senate, by adding secondary and special schools.

The Bill, which was passed on Tuesday by the upper house after undergoing three readings characterised whistling, sexual compliments, winking at a lady among others as sexual abuse. Addressing newsmen at a briefing organised in collaboration with Michelles Youth Initiative for Sustainable Development (MYISD) on Friday in Abuja, President NFYO, Mimi Peter, noted that the Bill would restore sanity to schools, create conducive atmosphere for learning and dignity of grades earned by female students.

Mimi, who urged the House of Representatives to complement the good work of the Senate and pass the Sexual Harassment Bill and on time, further called on the National Assembly to pass a law prohibiting rape offenders from holding public or political offices. She said: “We are happy knowing that with this Bill, sexual harassment will no longer be a norm in our tertiary institutions. “We call on the National Assembly (House of Representatives) to broaden the scope of the Bill and include secondary schools and schools for special children.

“It is our opinion that rape offenders should be prohibited from public service, as no such persons should be allowed access to appointments and political offices. Furthermore, the group urged the Federal Government to make sex and reproductive health education compulsory in secondary schools, and equally undertake regular monitoring of morals in schools.

