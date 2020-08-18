Group seeks speedy kidnap suspect’s trial

Edo Solidarity Movement (OSM) has expressed the need for the Edo State judiciary to speed up the trial of a man, Johnson Atseleghe, currently facing trial at the Benin High Court for a kidnap and murder case.

In a statement, the head of BSM Benin, Comrade Curtis Eghosa Ugbo, appealed to Edo State judiciary to ensure that the suspect is made to face the full wrath of the law for his action.

According to him, there are insinuations that the suspect is working hard to make sure that justice is perverted. Ugbo, however, said “BSM has total confidence in the Edo State judiciary”.

He said: “It is a funny scenario to hear that the high calibre suspect is engaged in moves to get some kind of soft-landing in his kidnap and murder case in Benin High Court.

The suspect has no right to determine the judge that will seat for his case, as the present presiding judge of his case is presently not available due to the annual judicial holiday. “Benin Solidarity Movement is determined to ensure that the said suspect faces the law of the land.

He has committed a lot of offences in Ologbo, making that community unsafe for Edo people to live in, so we are using this opportunity to appeal to judges to ensure that the families of those victims get justice.”

Like this: Like Loading...