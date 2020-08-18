Metro & Crime

Group seeks speedy kidnap suspect’s trial

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Edo Solidarity Movement (OSM) has expressed the need for the Edo State judiciary to speed up the trial of a man, Johnson Atseleghe, currently facing trial at the Benin High Court for a kidnap and murder case.

 

In a statement, the head of BSM Benin, Comrade Curtis Eghosa Ugbo, appealed to Edo State judiciary to ensure that the  suspect is made to face the full wrath of the law for his action.

 

According to him, there are insinuations that the suspect is working hard to make sure that justice is perverted. Ugbo, however, said “BSM has total confidence in the Edo State judiciary”.

 

He said: “It is a funny scenario to hear that the high calibre suspect is engaged in moves to get some kind of soft-landing in his kidnap and murder case in Benin High Court.

 

The suspect has no right to determine the judge that will seat for his case, as the present presiding judge of his case is presently not available due to the annual judicial holiday. “Benin Solidarity Movement is determined to ensure that the said suspect faces the law of the land.

 

He has committed a lot of offences in Ologbo, making that community unsafe for Edo people to live in, so we are using this opportunity to appeal to judges to ensure that the families of those victims get justice.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Covid-19: Eti-Osa LG Chairman hails New Telegraph over whistleblowing report

Posted on Author Reporter

…Dislodges football field crowd Muritala Ayinla Following New Telegraph’s report on the the continued hosting of football competitions with corresponding crowd of spectators on a field popularly known as ‘White Sand’ in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State on Sunday, the state government has disloged spectators and players on the field. The report prompted […]
Metro & Crime

Police storm Abuja hotel, evict pilots, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Metro (pix: policemen) Policemen from the Force Headquarters have sealed off Stonehedge Hotel in Abuja, which is being managed for Zamfara State by a firm belonging to Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba. The gun-wielding policemen, who stormed the hotel at about 10.12am, ordered 12 pilots and 26 other guests to quit the place. The […]
Metro & Crime

Ibadan philanthropist, Bode Akindele, dies at 87

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

A foremost Ibadan businessman and philanthropist, Chief Bode Akindele died in Lagos yesterday. He was 87.     The Parakoyi of Ibadanland was the Chairman of ARAMED Medical Centre built along Lagos Ibadan Expressway Ibadan. He built it some years ago to assist human kind in the society. It was named after his mother as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: