Group seeks stiffer penalties for FMG practitioners

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), HACEY Health Initiative, has urged stricter measures in combatting the practice of female genital mutilation in Nigeria.

 

This was stated yesterday in Ado-Ekiti by the Executive Director of the NGO, Mrs Rhoda Robinson during an advocacy visit to the Speaker, Ekiti House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, in his office.

 

She said the organisation was in the House to solicit support from the lawmakers in making laws that would protect women and girls. Robinson, who called for the eradication of Female genital mutilation (FGM), described the act as a harmful and dangerous traditional practice which had both short and long term implications.

 

The group said: “Our visit here today is to ensuring that women and girls are protected by laws against the practice of FGM.

