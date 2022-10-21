News

Group seeks support for Niger Delta flood victims

A group, Ijaw Women in America (IWA), has called on international bodies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to come to the aid of flood victims in the Niger Delta, especially Bayelsa State victims. Raising the alarm over the worsening living condition of the victims, National President of Ijaw Women of America, Eunice Apreala, yesterday raised the alarm that the raging flood has killed over 600 people with millions others displaced. The IWA president lamented that the current flood has displaced mostly women and children with homes and crops submerged.

She added that aside from those that have drowned, the helpless victims are now forced to battle for space with dangerous reptiles like crocodiles and poisonous snakes. Apreala lamented the isolation of the affected communities now desperate for food and relief materials from other parts of the country by flood whose water level is said to be rising. She said: “Over 600 people are dead, and millions of people have been displaced due to the recent flood.”

 

