Group seeks support for Tinubu

A group, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Admirer’s Movement (BATAM), has urged voters to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu on February 25. It also called on youths to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and shun violence during the elections. The President of the group, Dr. Kenneth I Solana, who made the appeal in Lagos, also advised law enforcement agencies to stop the senseless killing by criminals. He said in the spirit of federal character he exhibited in appointing several non-indigenes of Lagos State into the public service and his cabinet, his religious tolerance and aversion for discrimination against any tribe or religion stand him out from other contestants. He said: “Tinubu is neither a Saint nor a Devil which political opposition have portrayed him, but we are all human Tinubu with human foibles, and current opposition to him smacks of jealousy.”

