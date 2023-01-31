Group seeks support for Tinubu

A group, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Admirer’s Movement (BATAM), has urged voters to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu on February 25. It also called on youths to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and shun violence during the elections. The President of the group, Dr. Kenneth I Solana, who made the appeal in Lagos, also advised law enforcement agencies to stop the senseless killing by criminals. He said in the spirit of federal character he exhibited in appointing several non-indigenes of Lagos State into the public service and his cabinet, his religious tolerance and aversion for discrimination against any tribe or religion stand him out from other contestants. He said: “Tinubu is neither a Saint nor a Devil which political opposition have portrayed him, but we are all human Tinubu with human foibles, and current opposition to him smacks of jealousy.”
Related Articles
Buhari asks Senate to confirm Alabi as CPC Commissioner
Chukwu David, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday, requested the Senate to confirm the appointment of Mr. Kolawole Oladipupo Alabi as Executive Commissioner, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). The request was contained in a letter dated April 26, 2021, and read on the floor during plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad […]
Lagos partners UFUK on poverty eradication
Lagos State Government yesterday expressed willingness to collaborate with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in the eradication of poverty, ignorance and promote peaceful coexistence in the state. The state’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, disclosed this while receiving the management team of Ufuk Dialogue, an NGO with the mission of helping the needy in the country. […]
Obasanjo: Our system shackles Nigerians from excelling
…says national now flowing with bitterness and sadness Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo Thursday lamented that the Nigerian system shackles and makes it impossible for Nigerians to excel as they usually do outside the shores of the country. Obasanjo, who cited the examples of the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, […]
