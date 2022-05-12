Group seeks suspension of political activities in Jukunland

The Jukun Development Association of Nigeria (JDAN), the apex sociocultural and political organization of the Jukun, has called for an indefinite suspension of all political programmes and activities in Jukunland until the new Aku Uka of Wukari His Royal Majesty, Manu Ishaku Adda Ali Amatakhitswen, is properly settled in his domain.

The National President Chief Bako Benjamin, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja, accused Taraba State Governor Dairus Ishaku of the continued desecration of Jukun heritage and tradition by the manner he has treated issues relating to the stool of Aku Uka of Jukunland. Bako said such a situation can no longer be accepted and must be resisted and condemned by all true Jukun sons and daughters. According to the JDN, the original seat of power which is the Aku Uka’s traditional palace in Wukari is where their traditional ruler should be settled. Bako questioned the governor’s refusal to honour the late Aku Uka Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi Kuvyun when he transited and visit when the new Aku Uka was installed.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...