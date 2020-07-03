Group seeks transparency in COVID-19 fund disbursement

Following the unending threat posed by Coronavirus to individuals and the economy, a civil society organization, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (TI-Nigeria), has called on the Federal Government to ensure transparent disbursement of funds collected to tackle the pandemic.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the CSO said since the outbreak started so much fund had been accumulated from donations and request from the International Monetary Organisation (IMF).

Since the outbreak, the situation has developed with more cases occurring daily regardless of the measures put in place by both the state and Federal Government of Nigeria to combat the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

So far, Nigeria has recorded over 21,371 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a death rate of over 533.

According to CISLAC, “in order to successfully respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and shore up the country’s failing economy, the Federal Government of Nigeria applied for emergency support loan from the IMF and on APRIL 30, 2020, got a repayable loan of $3.4 billion from (IMF), the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF), and Rapid Financial Instrument (RFI).

“Back home, it is important to note that other private sectors and individuals have also shown support by making financial donations running into billions of naira to the Federal Government even before the IMF financial support.

“The short-term focus on fiscal accommodation would allow for higher health spending and help alleviate the impact of the crisis on households and businesses in Nigeria.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, on the other hand, promised to introduce measures to ensure the RFI money and other COVID-19 related funds are used for its intended purposes.

“The government also committed to undertake an independent audit of crisis-mitigation spending and related procurement processes, to publish procurement plans and notices for all emergency-response activities, including the names of awarded companies and beneficial owners.

“More also, special budget lines are to be created to record all crisis response measures which will be published daily on Nigeria’s treasury online portal. These measures are to ensure that every financial assistance received as part of COVID-19 response is used for its intended objective that will benefit Nigerians and not frivolous purposes or to line the pockets of corrupt individuals.”

It noted that the Federal Government’s financial effort to successfully combat the harsh economic condition and health challenges that emanates from the COVID-19 had not yielded any dividend due to lack of transparency and accountability in the implementation of the funds that were specifically donated to cushion the effect of the pandemic.

“Already, there are citizens who feel the disbursement of palliatives by the government to mitigate the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the poor and vulnerable Nigerians in all parts of the country has been nothing short of chaos because most citizens in communities across the country are yet to receive this palliative.

