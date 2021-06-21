Group slams NCM president over comments on Yoruba nation

Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has described the recent comment made by the President of Northern Consensus Movement, Awwal Abdullahi Aliyu, on Yoruba people as unfortunate and in bade taste.

In a statement signed by its President- General, Abiodun Bolarinwa, the group described Awwal Abdullahi Aliyu as someone whose ignorance of history was extraordinary.

The statement added: “As an apex Yoruba youth group, ourattentionhas been drawn to a viral video of one Awwal Abdullahi Aliyuof Northern Consensus Movement.

“Ordinary, we would not have bothered ourselves responding to a man looking for cheap publicity if not for the malicious lies and calculated attempt to deconstruct history as contained in the viral video.”

YYF stated that the statement by Aliyu were nothing but crass ignorance and malicious lies aimed at deceiving members of the public.

The statement reads further: “There is historical evidence that shows that Yoruba is the major contributor to what is known as Nigeria today. “Without Yoruba, there will be no what is known as Nigeria today. Contrary to the malicious lies of Abdullahi Aliyu, resources from Yorubaland were majorly used to developed Nigeria.

When most northerners were pursuing their nomadic ventures, Yorubas have acquired education that placed them above any other tribe in Nigeria. “Talk of Nigeria’s independence, Yorubas were instrumental to the ‘goodies’ many northerners are enjoying today.

Though Ahmadu Bello and Tafawa Balewa have been dead; we would have referred this Aliyu to them to find out about the role late Chief Obafemi Awolowo played in the history of Nigeria.”

