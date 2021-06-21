News

Group slams NCM president over comments on Yoruba nation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has described the recent comment made by the President of Northern Consensus Movement, Awwal Abdullahi Aliyu, on Yoruba people as unfortunate and in bade taste.

 

In a statement signed by its President- General, Abiodun Bolarinwa, the group described Awwal Abdullahi Aliyu as someone whose ignorance of history was extraordinary.

 

The statement added: “As an apex Yoruba youth group, ourattentionhas been drawn to a viral video of one Awwal Abdullahi Aliyuof Northern Consensus Movement.

 

“Ordinary, we would not have bothered ourselves responding to a man looking for cheap publicity if not for the malicious lies and calculated attempt to deconstruct history as contained in the viral video.”

 

YYF stated that the statement by Aliyu were nothing but crass ignorance and malicious lies aimed at deceiving members of the public.

 

The statement reads further: “There is historical evidence that shows that Yoruba is the major contributor to what is known as Nigeria today. “Without Yoruba, there  will be no what is known as Nigeria today. Contrary to the malicious lies of Abdullahi Aliyu, resources from Yorubaland were majorly used to developed Nigeria.

 

When most northerners were pursuing their nomadic ventures, Yorubas have acquired education that placed them above any other tribe in Nigeria. “Talk of Nigeria’s independence, Yorubas were instrumental to the ‘goodies’ many northerners are enjoying today.

 

Though Ahmadu Bello and Tafawa Balewa have been dead; we would have referred this Aliyu to them to find out about the role late Chief Obafemi Awolowo played in the history of Nigeria.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG Special Works Programme: Lalong tasks participants on dedication, honesty

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Plateau State Governor and Chairma, Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Lalong has charged the 17,000 youths and women selected to participate in Federal Government Special Public Works Programme in the Rural Areas across the 17 Local Governments of the State to put in their best in the assignment and ensure that they work with dedication, […]
News

Nigeria’s coronavirus infections surpass 130,000 with 1,883 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barely seven days after Nigeria’s  coronavirus infection tally surpassed 120,000, another 10,000 has been added to the toll indicating how swift the virus has been spreading across the country. As of Saturday night, the number of people infected with COVID-19 stood at 130,557 after 1,883 new cases – one of the highest daily figures the country has witnessed – […]
News

DPO shoots Amotekun operative over arrest of Fulani man in Oyo community

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

There was crisis in the Surulere area of Ogbomoso South Local Government of Oyo State yesterday when a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) was reported to have shot an Amotekun operative in the leg in defence of an arrested Fulani man. The DPO whose names could not be ascertained as at press time was said to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica