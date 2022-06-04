Group stages ‘one million man’ match for Peter Obi in Lagos

A support group rooting for the aspiration of a former Anambra State Governor; Mr. Peter Obi, the Peter Obi Like Minds on Friday organized a street match for their preferred candidate in Lagos. Tagged, a One Million Man Match for Peter Obi, organisers told Saturday that the event was to shore up support for their principal whom they described as a man of impeccable character. Numbering over 800 men and women, the volunteers expressed the optimism that the former governor remains the best candidate to take over from incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, and added that Obi’s bid should be supported by all patriotic Nigerians.

They (the volunteers) who were decked in while t-shirts bearing the picture of Obi and symbols of the Labour Party moved from Ikeja under bridge to Alausa area of the state capital with many Peter Obi enthusiasts cheering them all the way. In an exclusive chat with our correspondent after the event, the organizer and Coordinator of the Peter Obi Like Minds, Apostle Gregory Azemobor said the event was self-driven and sponsored by members who believe in the ideals and philosophy of the former governor. “We are here today to create awareness for the presidential bid of His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi who has shown the needed exceptional leadership and character that the country needs at this time.” Azemobor said. While lamenting the current state of the nation which he said have left many Nigerians in hopeless situation occasioned by abject poverty and want, Azemobor however expressed the optimism that the current trend would be reversed if Nigerians can come together to vote for Obi to become the leader of the country in 2023.

To him, Nigeria needs a focussed and shrewd leader who has managed businesses successfully to pilot the affairs of the nation and Obi remains the best bet for the country in 2023. He added that “It will shock you to know that many members of this group have never met him before including me but the little we have heard and read about him suggests that he is a leader who is uniquely different from the ones that we see around in the country today.” Azemobor who is a businessman also used the opportunity provided by the occasion to call on all Nigerians to get their permanent voter cards to be able to vote next year. “This programme is also to sensitise our people on the need for them to see the next set of elections as crucial. The elections are crucial in the sense that everyone who claims to be a patriot that loves the country must vote next year and I am recommending Peter Obi to them.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...