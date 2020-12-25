Group: Stop buying transformers for DisCos

A human rights group, Africa Anti-Slavery Coalition (AASLAC), has advised Nigerians to organise themselves and resist the emerging trends where they are being compelled to be buy transformers for electricity distribution companies (DisCos). In a press statement issued in Lagos, the group lamented that Nigerians were being subjected to all manner of exploitation by DisCos and they seemed to lack the collective capacity to resist these atrocities.

AASLAC Convener, Comrade Tony Masha, stated that recently residents of Bariga and its environs in Lagos State were ordered to buy new transformer by Ikeja Electric Plc if they desire to consume the epileptic power supply in the area. “Customers of Ikeja Electric Plc living at part of Ilaje road, Sanyaolu and Amodu Streets axis in Bariga were compelled recently to pay ₦40,000 per house to buy transformer.

“Thus, there is palpable apprehension among Bariga residents that technicians from Gbagada office of Ikeja Electric Plc will start full-scale tampering of transformers in the area in order to create opportunities to extort huge sums of money from residents to buy transformers,” the group lamented.

According to AASLAC, the Nigerian Electric Regulatory Commission (NERC) prohibits community and customers from buying, replacing or repairing electricity transformers, poles and related equip-ment used in the supply of electricity because it is not their responsibility to do so. It regretted that electricity consumers under the Gbagada district of Ikeja Electric Plc were slammed with exorbitant and illegal estimated bills for power they do not consume.

“Although by the regulations of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, R2 customers, which Bariga residents falls within, are mandated to pay ₦1,892 per month pending when they will be provided with prepaid meters, yet, the Gbagada office of Ikeja Electric Plc impose electricity consumers in the area with as much as ₦20,000, ₦24,000, and ₦30,000 estimated bills per month and any customer who dared to complain will be rudely told by its staff to go to Oyingbo to buy prepaid meter if he or she so desires,” the group added.

“Besides, the NERC equally enjoins customers of the Dis- Cos, who are disputing bloated estimated electricity bills, to continue to pay the last bill that was not in dispute until the dispute is resolved, but since the commission appears incapable of enforcing its rules and regulations, the DisCos have continued to engage in impunity.

“This is precisely because the DisCos and other companies in the electricity industry are owned by politicians who shared electricity plants, the collective wealth of Nigerians, among themselves in 2013 and as such no agency of government can call them to order,” the group emphasised. It recalled that between 2015- 2018, the Federal Government doled out ₦1.12 trillion as subsidy to operators of electricity sector, the same “portfolio investors” that are ripping off Nigerians through exorbitant estimated bills for electricity they do not consume.

“Beyond all that, investigation shows that these greedy and insatiable owners of Dis- Cos give their staff targets of hundreds of millions of naira they want per month

