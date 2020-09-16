Group sure of justice in Edo murder case

Members of Benin Solidarity Movement (BSM) have expressed optimism that they would get good justice in the ongoing kidnap and murder case instituted against the Iyatsere of Warri, Johnson Atseleghe. Attseleghe was recently granted bail at the Criminal Court 1, Benin. At a briefing in Benin, the BSM President, Comrade Curtis Ugbom, called on his team to follow the path of peace. He added that granting Atseleghe bail did not stop him from facing trial in the case of conspiracy, kidnapping and murder currently before the court. Ugbom said that he was confident the family of the victims would get justice, as “the court remains the last hope of the common man”. He said: “The Benin Solidarity Movement (BSM) worldwide is not in contention about the bail granted Johnson Atseleghe by Criminal Court 1 in Benin over alleged kidnap and murder case, but our concern is to ensure that the suspect is made to face the full wrath of the law if found guilty of the charges brought against him. “We have total confidence in our judicial system.”

