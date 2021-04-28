Group sympathises with Imo gov over attack on his house

A pan-Yoruba group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF), has sympathised with the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, overthe attack on his country home by some hoodlums. The group in a press release signed by its President- General, Abiodun Bolarinwa, said the attack on the country home of the governor was callous and evil, urging security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

“Every right thinking person must condemn the unwarranted attack on the house of a sitting governor and also the callous killing of an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC) by the attackers. This is a bad precedent and those involved must be fished out and be made to face the music.” Bolarinwa added that the attack on the country home of the governor had further shown the level of insecurity in the country. “We sympathise with the governor and the family of the NSCDC officer that lost his life. We also urge all law enforcement agencies in the country to bring to book the perpetrators of the evil act.”

