News

Group sympathises with Imo gov over attack on his house

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A pan-Yoruba group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF), has sympathised with the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, overthe attack on his country home by some hoodlums. The group in a press release signed by its President- General, Abiodun Bolarinwa, said the attack on the country home of the governor was callous and evil, urging security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

“Every right thinking person must condemn the unwarranted attack on the house of a sitting governor and also the callous killing of an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC) by the attackers. This is a bad precedent and those involved must be fished out and be made to face the music.” Bolarinwa added that the attack on the country home of the governor had further shown the level of insecurity in the country. “We sympathise with the governor and the family of the NSCDC officer that lost his life. We also urge all law enforcement agencies in the country to bring to book the perpetrators of the evil act.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Afenifere urges politicians to emulate Jakande

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has called on politicians to emulate selfless service of the late former governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, describing the late former governor as the best in contemporary Nigeria in terms of good governance. Afenifere scribe, Supo Shonibare said Jakande was not only transparent but selfless when he superintended the […]
News

TI corruption rating: We’ve been vindicated PDP

Posted on Author Reporter

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja   The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the 2020 corruption index report on Nigeria by Transparency International (TI), further confirmed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) is the most corrupt administration in the nation’s history. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party […]
News

2023: Women leaders back Okorocha’s presidential ambition

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Women leaders under the umbrella of Woddi Women Voices across the six geo-political zones of the country have pledged their support for the former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, on his presidential ambition. According to the women, Okorocha’s credentials in the area of scholarships for education have no equal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica