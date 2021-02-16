News

Group tackles Bauchi gov over comment in defence of armed herders

Idowu Nasir

Idowu Nasir A Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has condemned comment by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed that Fulani herdsmen had the rights to carry arms, describing it as not only unfortunate but reckless.

 

Mohammed had Thursday last week said AK-47-bearing herdsmen were being forced to do so because the government had failed to secure their lives and livelihood. Specifically, he said herdsmen needed the AK- 47 rifles to defend themselves from cattle rustlers and other challenges encountered on the road.

 

“It is not his fault, it is the fault of the government and the people,” he said.

 

But his defence of killer herdsmen had pitched against a section of the country which described  the governor’s position as unfortunate. For instance, YYF in a press release by its President- General, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa described the statement as not unfortunate, reckless but bizarre. It reads: “How can somebody who calls himself a leader and governor of a State be so careless with sensitive issue like that?

 

When you defend Fulani herdsmen for carrying weapons around then our farmers who are more vulnerable to attacks should be permitted to carry weapons to defend themselves too.”

 

“Perhaps Governor Bala Mohammed needs to be reminded that it was not the tradition of Fulani herdsmen to carry weapons around but a stick. And if a governor is so careless to support armed Fulani herders, then other tribes in Nigeria are in trouble

