News

Group tackles Dickson over Bayelsa Diagnostic centre

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Some concerned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has called on the former Governor of the state, Seriake Dickson, to explain his role in the collapse of the multi-billion naira Bayelsa Diagnostic Centre (BDC) situated in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The group in a statement issued in Yenagoa on Friday said it was disheartening and deceitful that the centre, which the former governor boasted would promote medical tourism in the state folded up even before the end of his administration.

The Chairman of the group, Preye Perez, insisted that Dickson set up the medical facility to temporarily satisfy himself and some selfish interests, explaining that the former governor deliberately established the facility to fail and to deceive the public of his performance in office. Perez tasked members of the public to compel Dickson to account for the circumstances that led to its exit, while calling on the anti-corruption agencies to swing into discreet investigation of the project and bring the former governor, who is currently a serving Senator, to book , describing his action as total breach of trust and abuse of office According to him; “We feel embarrassed that such sophisticated medical facility, which former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other very important personalities were exposed to by former Governor Seriake Dickson folded up even before Dickson left office. “We cannot imagine how disappointed Obasanjo would have felt when he attempted to visit the centre again for his routine medical checks only to learn that the facility was no more. As a state, we feel that former Governor Dickson has again reduced the state to a laughing stock”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ILO’s programmes should tackle poverty, social disruptions, says FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The federal government has called on the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to radically change its development oriented programmes to ensure that they tackle the rising incidence of poverty and social disruptions in Africa. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, made the call in Abuja, while receiving a delegation of the France candidate […]
News Top Stories

Tension in Ekiti as gunmen shoot monarch

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

…Traditional rulers condemn incidence There was fear and tension in Ekiti State on Friday evening as suspected gunmen sporadically shot at a traditional ruler, Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, Ilejemeje Local Government Area, Oba Adetutu Ajayi in his car . The monarch, who narrowly escaped death, was said to have sustained gunshot injuries and hospitalised in […]
News Top Stories

IATA lauds Nigeria, wants $200m balance trapped funds

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Wole Shadare The International Air Transport Association (IATA), the clearing house for over 200 international airlines, yesterday said it would continue to engage the Nigerian government with a view to expedite action in the release of the remaining trapped amount for airlines.   He noted that this was imperative as airlines cannot afford to serve […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica