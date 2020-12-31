Group tackles Lai Mohammed on national unity

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) yesterday told the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed that his actions did not show he is in any way interested in the pursuit of peace or national unity.

The association said it was important that he conducted himself well in order not to jeopardise the hard fought unity of the country. IAWPA, which enjoyed a special consultative status under the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations made this known in a statement signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Nwokoma Messiah, in Abuja. The statement regretted that despite the fact that Nigerians were generally peaceful people who craved peace; “Some elements in the government are really not interested in pursuing peace, neither are they interested in supporting or identifying with persons or groups that are promoting peace and national unity in the country.”

IAWPA said: “The country has never been so polarised the way it is today, not necessarily due to the fault of Mr. President, but as a result of the lack of ingenuity from those appointed by him to do the needful.” The association highlighted the importance of information and national orientation to peace and development in the country, but regretted the fact that it had not been utilised by the information ministry to help unite the country.

“We really don’t know what the idea of the minister of information is as regards disseminating information that will promote peace and national cohesion is. “But it is very glaring from his statements that he is more interested in propaganda, which is polarising the country so much and his conduct is not really helping President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in that regard,” the statement said.

IAWPA said it was committed to national peace, hence the reason it came up with the #peacebacknigeria project, which was commissioned by the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, at the Imo State Government House and the subsequent unveiling of the project by the Bayelsa State governor’s wife, Mrs. Gloria Diri, in Abuja, recently. The statement urged stakeholders to join hands to promote peace and stop grandstanding on the issue of national peace and unity.

