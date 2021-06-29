Politics

Group tackles PDP on $300bn crude oil accruals

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has challenged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to show evidence of how its administrations spent over $300 billion that accrued to the country from crude sales between 2010 and 2015.

The group says it is raising this query against the backdrop of a report issued by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) on aggregate financial flows from the oil and gas sector between 2010 and 2019.

 

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke BMO averred that the NEITI report showed that Nigeria earned $418.54bn in a 10-year period from the sector, out of which more than $300bn was recorded in the PDP years.

 

“The report issued by the oil and gas watchdog is incontrovertible proof of what President Muhammadu Buhari has always said about the period when oil was sold at an average of $100 per barrel.

 

“The report indeed showed that the country had made in excess of $300bn from the sector alone before President Buhari assumed office, with 2011 recording the highest accruals of $68.44 billion.

 

“We wish to remind Nigerians to note that in spite of the windfall, the last PDP administration still took loans from local and international lenders and left behind a debt stock of $63 billion.

 

“We are constrained to yet again ask what the previous governments led by the former ruling party used those crude proceeds for, as well as the loans it took, especially as there was little or no impact on infrastructure development, and the public, in the period leading to, and up to 2015.

 

“For the avoidance of doubt, it was at about this time of oil windfall that a World Bank report indicated that 112 million, or about 63% of Nigerians, were living under the poverty threshold of less than $1 a day, compared to now that the figure has reduced to 82.9 million as at 2019 even with a higher parameter of $1.90 a day.

 

“So it is safe to say that the masses did not feel the impact of the huge oil receipts of the PDP years compared to now that part of the proceeds has been committed to what the World Bank has described as the largest social welfare initiative in Sub-saharan Africa”.

 

The group added that the 10-year NEITI report showed that the country made an estimated $106bn from the oil and gas sector within the first term of the Buhari administration.

 

“A cursory look at the annual data showed that the highest that Nigeria got from crude sales in President Buhari’s first term was $34.22bn in 2019 which is a 4.88 per cent increase on the 2018 accruals of $32.63bn.

 

“We invite Nigerians to note that the combined oil receipts from 2018 and 2019 are not even up to the $68bn received in 2011 but which many are still wondering how PDP frittered it away.

 

“So, when officials of the Buhari administration say that this government is doing more with less, it is within this context and especially as legacy projects, including the Lagos to Ibadan railway line, were started and completed alongside the abandoned Itakpe- Warri rail project which began 33 years ago but was completed by the incumbent administration.

 

There is also the ongoing Second Niger Bridge and the Kaduna-Kano highway, amongst others.

 

“We also want to place it on record that there is a gradual economic diversification process by President Buhari which is not restricted to agriculture alone but to other non-oil sectors.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Edo guber: Parties in last minutes effort to beat INEC deadline

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The 15 political parties fielding candidates in the September 19 Edo State governorship election, on Monday, struggled to meet the 6pm Monday deadline for the submission of the candidates.   Unlike previous elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the names and particulars of the candidates should be uploaded on its dedicated portal, in […]
Politics

Ondo 2020: Over 40 deregistered parties declare support for Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

As the forthcoming governorship polls in Ondo State gather momentum, 42 deregistered political parties in Ondo State, under the auspices of Emerging Political Platform (EPP), Tuesday collapsed their structures into the All Progressives Congress (APC). The group, led by Prince Biyi Poroye also declared their supports for the re-election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. EPP, with […]
Politics

Monarchs not doing enough to tackle Fulani herdsmen’s menace –Ogun PDP Chieftain, Segun Showunmi

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

Segun Showunmi has been part of the politics of Ogun State for some years now. Showunmi is currently the spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organization under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The politician speaks on Ogun State at 45 in a no-holds-barred interview session with OLADIPUPO AWOJOB How will you assess the development of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica