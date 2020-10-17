Group takes sanitation campaign to Kaduna motor parks

As part of activities commemorating the 2020 Global Handwashing Day, the Centre for Media Advocacy for Mother and Child (CAMAC), on Friday took its Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), campaign to Kantin Kwari Market and Motor Park in Kaduna State. CAMAC also used the campaign to donate hand washing materials such as soaps, bucket, dustbin, detergent and disinfectants to the motor park and market to assist in keeping their toilets and environment clean. Market women and female travellers had expressed dismay over the absence of such facilities when a team from CAMAC, visited the motor park earlier last week to know how women friendly the motor park and market toilet is in the area.

