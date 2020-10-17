Group takes sanitation campaign to Kaduna motor parks

As part of activities commemorating the 2020 Global Handwashing Day, the Centre for Media Advocacy for Mother and Child (CAMAC), on Friday took its Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), campaign to Kantin Kwari Market and Motor Park in Kaduna State. CAMAC also used the campaign to donate hand washing materials such as soaps, bucket, dustbin, detergent and disinfectants to the motor park and market to assist in keeping their toilets and environment clean. Market women and female travellers had expressed dismay over the absence of such facilities when a team from CAMAC, visited the motor park earlier last week to know how women friendly the motor park and market toilet is in the area.
Related Articles
Wigwe: Banks should partner states on solar power
Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc., Mr. Herbert Wigwe, has tasked commercial banks to work with state governments to embrace solar power solution to resolve the country’s power issues. Wigwe made the appeal yesterday at the 13th Annual Banking & Finance Conference of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), at which there […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nasarawa commences enforcement of vehicles’ registration
Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA The Nasarawa State government yesterday commenced the enforcement of vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles’ registration in the state. The move, the state government said, was to fight against defaulters who continued to operate without registration in the state. It was also to ensure that vehicle owners, motorcycle and tricycle owners register them […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kaduna Govt relaxes curfew in Kauru, Zangon-Kataf LGs
…as STF commander urges residents to sheath swords The Kaduna State Government on Saturday said that it had relaxed curfew in Kauru and Zango Kataf Local Government Areas of the state. Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security & Home Affairs, made the disclosure in a statement in Kaduna. Aruwan said that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)