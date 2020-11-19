Group targets 500 housing city in Delta

A group, the Delta State Diaspora Business Platform has officially unveiled a proposed 500-unit mixed residential housing estate, tagged: “Delta Diaspora City” in Asaba, the state capital, as part of support for the ‘Stronger Delta Mantra’ of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration. Similarly, the group also proposed other diaspora-based investment products and initiatives to assist the budding State University of Technology.

Chairman of the group, Dr. Jude Osakwe, joined by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu; the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor, Dr. Genevieve Mordi, yesterday in Asaba, recalled that the business world of Chinese and Germans remained the watchword of the investment drive. According to Osakwe, the key sectors of Governor Okowa’s prosperity agenda, which include agriculture, oil and gas, electricity and power generation, light manufacturing, transportation to reposition the prospects of the Asaba International Airport and revival of the state-owned ICT/Innovation Hub, as well as property and educational institutions, have been mapped out for diaspora intervention.

