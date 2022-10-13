News

Group tasks Buhari, INEC on credible poll

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a sociopolitical group, Sunshine Advancement Ambassadors, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a credible and transparent process during the forthcoming polls. According to the group, President Buhari must ensure that INEC receives adequate support in order to make the outcome of the election acceptable to the citizenry and the international community. The group stated this in a communiqué signed by its Chairman, Sunday Agbotoba, a retired permanent secretary, after its bimonthly conference in Akure, Ondo State. Also, INEC was charged to live up to the expectation of the people as an unbiased umpire by ensuring that all political parties are given the same treatment.

The statement reads in part; “It is important to draw the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari to the need for the 2023 general election to be conducted under a safe condition. “He should ensure the security of life and property before, during and after the elections, so that people can go out and perform their civic responsibility without fear of intimidation.”

 

Our Reporters

