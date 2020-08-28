Group tasks Buhari on detention of NAF official, Oyebanji

A pan-Yoruba group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in an alleged detention of an official of the Nigeria Air Force, Military Warrant Officer Oyebanji. The group in a statement by its President-General, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa, described as illegal the alleged detention of the Air Force warrant officer Force in Makurdi, Benue State. It reads: “As a responsible Yoruba Youth Group, we can no longer condone injustice against another Yoruba man who our investigation has revealed was framed for his refusal to give a cooperative loan to a high ranking officer who was never a member of the cooperative society. “Military Warrant Officer Oyebanji has been detained for over a year now and efforts by his family to secure his release from detention have been abortive.

“Our investigations showed that the predicament of MWO Oyebanji started when he and others set up a Multipurpose Cooperative Society to service soldiers and interested civilians outside of the Nigeria Air Force to the disdain of their superior, Air Commodore L. I. Oluwatoyin who allegedly requested for loan but was told to follow due process. Air Commodore Oluwatoyin, who is not a member of the cooperative, we gathered, was angered by Oyebanji’s request that he should follow due process. He was said to havesubsequently launched an audit of the accounts of the independent group and also had MWO Oyebanji detained at SNCO Mess during which period he tried to forcefully change the EXCOs and seize the documents of the cooperative society but the civilian legal adviser to the cooperative called his bluff.”

