Group tasks INEC on rule of law

The Atiku Alliance for Good Governance (TAAGG) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to save democracy by reviewing the conduct of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly election and invalidate the areas being challenged as recommended by law. The group made the call following the admission by INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu that the election that produced Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as President-elect was flawed. Yakubu at a meeting with INEC Commissioners in Abuja on Saturday admitted that the election suffered major challenges, including “implementation failures” and “behaviour of some election personnel at different levels”.

In a statement by its leader, Obiora Okonkwo, TAAGG said INEC should use available legal windows to review the election and invalidate those that were grossly challenged. Okonkwo said INEC is lawfully empowered to review the conduct of the election and withhold the certificates of return to those whose victories were marred by “implementation failures” and “behaviour of election personnel”. TAAGG cited Sections 134 (1)9b) of the Electoral Act as empowering INEC to review the election and suspend the issuance of certificates of return. Section 134(1)(b)(c) of the Electoral Act reads: “An election may be questioned on any of these grounds; (b) the election was invalid by reason of corrupt practices and non-compliance with the provisions of this Act, or, (c) the respondent was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the election.”

Okonkwo argued by the admission of the INEC Chairman, and his decision to penalize officials who aided and abetted the flaws recorded in the presidential election, the Commission is morally and legally bound to withhold the issuance of certificates of return to persons whose election are being disputed on account of the irregularities.

He said: “By the admission of the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, it is obvious that the presidential and National Assembly elections did not satisfy the law as spelt out by the Electoral Act. For this reason, therefore, it is expected that the Chairman should, standing on extant lawful provisions, review the conduct of his officials in the performance of their duty on election day and where found to have compromised, not only should they be penalized, but the specific results affected by heir compromise should be isolated and discounted from the total votes cast and treated as invalid votes. “This is the surest way of sanitizing the electoral system because it will make no sense to penalize INEC officers found to have compromised the election and yet retain the compromised result. Allowing such compromised results to stand makes nonsense of any effort to strengthen the electoral system in Nigeria and further jeopardises Nigeria’s march to steady democracy. “For us in TAAGG, we believe that the success of Nigeria in sanitizing its electoral system by ensuring that people did not benefit from compromised results, and that the rule of law prevails at all times, will be a major boost to the growth of democracy in Africa, especially in West Africa where we have seen a gradual return of military rule owing to flawed elections and lack of respect for the rule of law. “So, we urge Prof. Yakubu and INEC management to show courage by ensuring that a legal review of the presidential election in Nigeria is followed up with sanctions on erring electoral officers as well as voiding compromised election results where applicable and in accordance with.”

Like this: Like Loading...