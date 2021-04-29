Group tasks Niger to supply rural areas with mosquito nets

As the world marks this year’s 2021 World Malaria Day, the Network for Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN) has tasked the Niger state Government on the need to supply more mosquito nets to people living in the rural areas. The Niger State chapter of NRHJN made the appeal when the Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Muhammed Muhammed Makusidi, briefed newsmen as part of activities to commemorate the World Malaria Day in Minna. NRHJN Coordinator in the state, Hajia Habiba Dauda, while calling on the state government to provide equitable, comprehensive, cost effective and high-quality malaria interventions, assured the government that the network would support the government by way of intensified advocacy and awareness campaigns.

