Group tasks parents on career choices for children

As part of the move to ensure that students make the right career choice earlier, the Glorious Islamic Center (GIC) has urged parents to provide appropriate guidance and desist from compelling on career choice. The organisation, which also described the right career as a strong determinant of fulfillment and success of any child in future, noted that students must take into account many things when choosing a career. Speaking during the ‘2021 Career Talk’ organised for students in secondary schools across Lagos State, the President of GIC, Akin Laguda said parents or guardians have a role to play in ensuring they make their own informed decisions.

According to him, the yearly career talk was organised to counsel students on the right career, adding that making the right career choice requires a lot of patience and thinking. He said: “Being a teenager, it is really difficult to make the correct choice. Most of the students choose a path chosen for them by their parents.” Laguda listed factors affecting students’ career choices to include the dearth of facilities, lecturers and equipment in Nigeria’s higher institutions. “Apart from parental influence on career choice, not having enough tertiary institutions in the country is another call for concern.

The government is finding it difficult to create primarily places or facilities for certain courses, due to the shortfall in the education sectors, admissions seekers are persuaded to settle for any courses available.” He urged governments to tackle the deficit in the education sector by pumping more funds into the sector.

“Nigeria needs more tertiary institutions offering courses that are lacking in terms of facilities like human resources, equipment and others. This is a big problem, but I hope the various ministries of education will be able to follow the statistics so that they can see the trend in demand for courses and try to plan to meet the growth in terms of various demands.” In his remarks, GIC Chairman Education Committee Mr. Moshood Bolaji Ligali, said the foundation offers quiet numbers of human capacity development projects ranging from skills acquisition, career day, Essay competitions, Islamic education and others. “At the skill center, we recognise development of skills.

Not everybody will be able to go to university and not everybody will have the opportunity of being given training to be whatever they like to be but we in our own tribe we have a skill center where we try to encourage young and older people to offer skills discipline in catering, fashion design and ICT so that they can be useful to themselves. After the training, we arrange an internship in an organisation for them, to serve so that at the end of the day, they will be able to stand on their own.” On her part, Assistant Director, Drug Demand Reduction Division (NAFDAC), Mrs. Clara Anyanwu, while counseling the students, said the major factors that affect students when choosing a career is ‘Not knowing and ignorance’. “We are not having the usual parental time that we should have with our children. A parent is meant to guide the children on the right career path. Children just wake up, they see all sorts of careers, they don’t know what it takes, what it entails, if it will pay them or will fit them. So, most of the time by the time a child has reached that age when he has to decide, he doesn’t know what to do or where to go because there is no form of guidance,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...