News

Group tasks security agencies on staff recruitment policy

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

A group, Leadership Initiative for Transformation and Empowerment, Lite-Africa, has called on security agencies to endeavour to undertake adequate background c03hecks of potential of officers during the enlistment and recruitment process, into their various security agencies. The group said the security agencies should give their operatives adequate human rights training before deploying them to company’s facilities.

The forum lamented that massive human rights violations were perpetrated in the extractive sector by both private and public security personnel engaged by companies to provide security services. The Federal government has been called upon to demonstrate its commitment towards promotion of human rights in the extractive sector by signing up to and joining the VPS Initiatives as a signatory.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Maina’s memo to Salami’s panel: Magu misappropriated N1.63trn left in EFCC’s custody

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Dr. Abdulrasheed Maina has sent in a memorandum to the Presidential Investigative Committee, headed by Justice Ayo Salami, investigating the alleged wrongdoings levelled against the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu. In the memo made available to […]
News Top Stories

Panic in govt houses as govs, aides test positive

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Aides to governors and domestic workers in government houses in some states are currently panic stricken, following the spike in the contraction of the novel coronavirus among their principals and members of their households.   In the last one week, three state governors and two of their spouses have reportedly tested positive for the virus. […]
News Top Stories

NBS: Unemployment rate rises to 27.1 % Q2, 2020

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…says Imo, Akwa Ibom recorded highest unemployment rate The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) yesterday confirmed that Nigeria’s unemployment rate now stood at 27.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the 23.1 per cent recorded in Q3, 2018. The underemployment rate increased from 20.1 per cent in Q3, 2018 to 28.6 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: