Group tasks security agencies on staff recruitment policy

A group, Leadership Initiative for Transformation and Empowerment, Lite-Africa, has called on security agencies to endeavour to undertake adequate background c03hecks of potential of officers during the enlistment and recruitment process, into their various security agencies. The group said the security agencies should give their operatives adequate human rights training before deploying them to company’s facilities.

The forum lamented that massive human rights violations were perpetrated in the extractive sector by both private and public security personnel engaged by companies to provide security services. The Federal government has been called upon to demonstrate its commitment towards promotion of human rights in the extractive sector by signing up to and joining the VPS Initiatives as a signatory.

