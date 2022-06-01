News

Group tasks women on protection of children’s rights

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National President, Stand Up for Women Society, Dame Deborah Ijadele-Adetona, a group that spreads across the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has called for the protection of women and children’s rights as well as the scaling up of efforts at the inclusion of women in governance in the country.

Ijadele-Adetona was speaking ahead of her group’s National Conference and Summit tagged ‘Women in Leadership: Balancing Societal Obligation with Marital and Parental Responsibilities,’ billed to hold from 16-17 June in Lagos.
The National President said, “the responsibility of raising children belongs to both parents.

The truth is women have to play a big part. While we believe that we need to support our men in providing for the family, we shouldn’t neglect our own responsibilities. Our responsibility is to take care of the children.
“For women neglecting their primary assignment, the result is what we are seeing these days in this country. Women must not forget that we have a primary assignment to attend to in taking care of the home. A career should not be the barrier that will put our homes in shambles. When you are thinking of a career, you must look inwards and see that the home must be adequately cared for.”
She spoke further that “There is an adage that says that a child we fail to train will dispossess us of all our acquisitions. Some parents, both father and mother, do not know how their children are faring, and that’s part of the problem. When we don’t have time for them, they will want to fend for themselves and they will indulge in all kinds of unsavoury acts.
“Everything is not the fault of the government. Governments will play their own part; parents too have a role to play. When all is well with home, it will be well with the whole nation.”
She urged the government to also stand up to its responsibilities by providing needed amenities to aid family development.
She said: “The government has failed us. Recently, I watched students on TV carrying placards urging the government to end the ASUU strike. Most of our children now are engaged in internet fraud due to bad governance.” Deborah Ijadele-Adetona, the National President, Stand Up for Women Society, a non-governmental group which spread across the 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has called for the protection of women and children’s rights as well as the scaling up of efforts at the inclusion of women in governance in the country.
Ijadele-Adetona was speaking ahead of her group’s National Conference and Summit tagged ‘Women in Leadership: Balancing Societal Obligation with Marital and Parental Responsibilities,’ billed to hold from 16-17 June in Lagos.
The National President said, “the responsibility of raising children belongs to both parents. The truth is women have to play a big part. While we believe that we need to support our men in providing for the family, we shouldn’t neglect our own responsibilities. Our responsibility is to take care of the children.
“For women neglecting their primary assignment, the result is what we are seeing these days in this country. Women must not forget that we have a primary assignment to attend to in taking care of the home. A career should not be the barrier that will put our homes in shambles. When you are thinking of a career, you must look inwards and see that the home must be adequately cared for.”
She spoke further that “There is an adage that says that a child we fail to train will dispossess us of all our acquisitions. Some parents, both father and mother, do not know how their children are faring, and that’s part of the problem. When we don’t have time for them, they will want to fend for themselves and they will indulge in all kinds of unsavoury acts.
“Everything is not the fault of the government. Governments will play their own part; parents too have a role to play. When all is well with home, it will be well with the whole nation.”
She urged the government to also stand up to its responsibilities by providing needed amenities to aid family development.
She said: “The government has failed us. Recently, I watched students on TV carrying placards urging the government to end the ASUU strike. Most of our children now are engaged in internet fraud due to bad governance.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bobboi and his exploits at PEF(M)B

Posted on Author Our Reporters

One of the thriving industries in Nigeria today is hypocrisy, and leaders who walk on that path are seen as heroes. In this clime, refusal to compromise standard and firm embrace of tenets of integrity by being brutal with the truth, firm in honesty and courageous in justice always attract opposition and in some cases […]
News

CAMA, a declaration of war against Christians –Archbishop

Posted on Author Clement James

The Archbishop of Province of Niger Delta, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Tunde Adeleke, has described the Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari as a war against the church and Christians. Adeleke, who is also the Chairman, Christian Council of Nigeria in the South-South geo-political zone, disclosed this […]
News

DSS: We didn’t arrest Fr. Mbaka

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Department of State Services (DSS), has denied reports of an alleged arrest of the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, by its personnel. There were reports of alleged arrest and detention of Fr. Mbaka, by security operatives, days after indications of no love lost relationship between him and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica